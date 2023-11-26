Police investigate woman inside Atlanta home shot multiple times by men arguing outside

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting between two men which left a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to a home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard about a reported dispute.

When they got to the home, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing, according to police.

APD’s preliminary investigation said the shooting was part of an ongoing dispute between the two men and started at a nearby business before escalating across the street near a private home.

When the men were asked to leave, one of the men started firing a gun at the house, striking the victim.

Police say the investigation continues and that officers are working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

