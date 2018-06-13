Police investigate body found face-down in creek

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are investigating after someone found a man lying face-down in a creek.
Police said they were called out to the 4000 block of Whitewater Creed Road NW after someone reported finding the body.
Investigators said they are trying to determine what happened.
