Police increasing patrols at Atlanta airport to help curb car thefts from parking lots

ATLANTA — The busy Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is underway with many flying out this week from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

But a warning for anyone leaving their car parked during a trip where thefts have spiked here and around the country.

There have been more than 300 cars stolen at Atlanta’s airport so far this year. That’s triple the number from all of last year -- about one car a day.

Imagine returning from vacation to an empty parking spot.

“It was kinda gut-wrenching. It was heartbreaking,” Jennifer Powell said.

Powell left her car parked at Hartsfield-Jackson, but after her trip earlier this month, she couldn’t find her Mercedes.

TRENDING STORIES:

“And at that point, we realized the car was stolen,” Powell said.

Atlanta police say thieves are using technology to quickly reprogram key fobs, clone the key, and then tailgate another car out of the lot or garage.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the city council’s Public Safety Committee this week that they’re using new anti-tailgating tech at exits and increasing patrols including undercover details during the holidays to combat the thefts.

“We’re removing the welcome mat at our airport for you to believe that you can come and take vehicles,” Schierbaum said.

In Dallas, Texas, they busted a ring they think is responsible for stealing 52 cars from the airport -- valued around $5 million.

Other cities, including Denver, have also seen a huge spike in auto theft at airports.

Schierbaum gave passengers some advice: using a simple steering wheel lock like “The Club” could keep your car from being stolen this holiday.

“If you do drive to the airport, please use a club to secure your vehicle,” Schierbaum said.

The most common cars targeted at Atlanta’s airport are Dodges and Jeeps.

Also, many are high-end, expensive vehicles.

©2024 Cox Media Group