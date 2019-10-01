Police: Driver who hit, killed teen was going 30 mph over the limit

ATLANTA - Neighbors upset that police didn’t immediately arrest a driver after a deadly accident say they’re satisfied now that she’s been charged.
A group lined Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta to protest what they called a lack of justice.
Now, Antoinette Peters is charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide, speeding and driving an unregistered car.
Police say she was driving up to 65 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone when she hit and killed 14-year-old Jermaine Wallace in early September.
Police arrested Peters this week.
“Somebody needs to be responsible because that was somebody’s life they took,” neighbor Edward Shannon said.
Shannon told Channel 2’s Tom Jones he heard loud screaming and ran outside when the crash happened.
Shannon said some people tried to comfort the teenager and Peters stood silently on the side of the road.
Jail records show Peters bonded out of jail on an $80,000 signature bond. Jones went to Peters home to try to get her side, but no one answered the door.
Shannon says the neighborhood will push to have a red light installed at the intersection.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
