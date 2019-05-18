Police: 1 man dead after gunfight erupts at southwest Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA - Police tell Channel 2 Action News that one man is dead after a gunfight erupted at an apartment in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened before 11 p.m. Friday at the area of Metropolitian Parkway and University Avenue. Witnesses told police that half a dozen people were involved in the gunfight.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene where she spooted multiple bullet holes in the door. Police said the victim is in his 20s.
LIVE ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS SATURDAY AM: The key piece of evidence police are hoping to track down and find the people involved in the gunfight.
Look at all those bullet holes in this door. @Atlanta_Police say there was a gunfight. The key piece of evidence they are searching for that could help track down the shooters coming up at 7:30. pic.twitter.com/1n3QYryUn8— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 18, 2019
