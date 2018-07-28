‘Please open!' Grandmother talks about horrifying moments granddaughter was locked in hot car

ATLANTA - A local grandmother is opening up about the horrifying moments after she accidentally locked her granddaughter inside her hot car.
“I’m just pulling and pulling, hoping ‘please open,’ because I knew the car was hot. And my mind just started racing,” the grandmother told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon.
An Atlanta police officer’s body camera captured the drama as it unfolded.
Meet the little girl police rescued and hear her grandmother’s story for the first time, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}