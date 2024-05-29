Pioneer of Atlanta affordable housing, civil rights activist Hattie Dorsey passes away

ATLANTA — The woman who made equitable housing in Atlanta her life’s work has passed away.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the death of Hattie B. Dorsey on Wednesday.

Dorsey, 84, founded the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, which was started in 1991 to address the decline of affordable housing in metro Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“A tireless advocate for housing equity in our community, Ms. Dorsey’s pioneering efforts, particularly through her establishment and leadership of the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP), have profoundly helped to shape a more equitable housing landscape in Atlanta,” Mayor Dickens said in a statement. “Her vision and dedication helped transform countless lives and neighborhoods, fostering a more inclusive Atlanta.”

She attended Spelman College before transferring to and graduating from Clark Atlanta University, then known as Clark College, in 1964.

Dorsey went on to work for the National Urban League and the NAACP’s legal defense team during the 1970s and 1980s.

TRENDING STORIES:

In 1995, Dorsey spearheaded a $16 million capital campaign with ANDP to accelerate housing construction ahead of the 1996 Olympic Games.

“Her contributions have left an indelible mark on our city and will continue to influence future generations,” Mayor Dickens went on to say.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Star Douglas County high school track coach accused of sexually assaulting student on campus

©2024 Cox Media Group