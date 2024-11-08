PETA adds to award, now $10,000, to find man who dragged 2 dogs behind car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — PETA announced Thursday that it has added to the reward to find the man caught on video tying up and dragging two cars behind his car.

Investigators say the man tied two dogs behind his car and dragged them about a mile into the Redan Recreation Center parking lot on Phillips Road on Sept. 13 around 8 p.m. that night.

The car was a dark four-door sedan believed to be a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver was wearing dark pants, a white baseball cap and a dark gray top with a white logo on the chest and white writing across the back.

“The agony and terror that these two dogs must have endured as a cruel person bound them to a car, sped down the road, and left them to die in a parking lot is unimaginable,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said. “PETA asks anyone with information to come forward immediately so this killer can be held accountable before they harm anyone else.”

One of the dogs died. The other, named Laydon, suffered serious injuries. Laydon has made an amazing recovery and has found a new home.

Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement’s tip line at 404-294-2939.

