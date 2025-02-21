Person rushed to the hospital in critical condition after shooting near I-20

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near I-20 on Friday morning.

Officers say the shooting happened near Pryor St. SW and I-20 at what appears to be a homeless encampment.

Officers say the shooting happened near Pryor St. SW and I-20 at what appears to be a homeless encampment.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

