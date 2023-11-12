Peach Bowl, Inc. donates $500,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta for academic program

ATLANTA — Peach Bowl, Inc. has donated a half million dollars to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.

The $500,000 donation, as a part of Peach Bowl, Inc.’s involvement with The Same House’s Beloved Benefit 2023, will benefit an academic acceleration program for nearly 7,000 students in Atlanta, according to the company.

The funds will enable The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta to continue their current academic acceleration program that includes staffing, materials, and technology for more than 40 academic coaches at 25 Boys & Girls Club sites around 10 metro Atlanta counties.

This donation will fund the program through the end of May 2024.

The program provides certified teachers to work with students as academic coaches.

“This was a clear and obvious opportunity for us to step in and help Atlanta students in a time of need,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “Supporting education at all levels has always been a priority for us, and we were not going to miss this chance to help our students catch up in their educational growth.”

