Owner of Wally the emotional support alligator pleads to ‘bring my baby back’ in tearful TikTok

ATLANTA — It has been 11 days since Joie Henney last saw his pet and emotional support alligator named Wally.

Henney, from Philadelphia, was visiting friends in Brunswick when Wally vanished.

Henney took to social media, pleading for help to find his pet and friend.

“I’m Wallygator’s dad,” he said in the video. “We need all the help we can get to bring my baby back. Please, we need your help.”

As we reported on Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said it was dispatched to Brunswick the same day Wally disappeared for reports of a “nuisance alligator.”

Henney said DNR told him that Wally was stolen with the intent of dropping him off in a resident’s yard ‘to terrorize them,’” USA Today reported.

A trapper was called out and then was reportedly released in a remote area.

“He’s no longer here but we know he’s nearby,” Henney said.

Henney posted another TikTok giving a tour of the enclosure the gator was being kept in.

Henney said he is offering a reward for Wally’s safe return, “no questions asked.”

“Please help us, please,” Henney said.

Henney has started a GoFundMe account to help “cover travel costs, advising costs, and possible legal and veterinary costs.”

