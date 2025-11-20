Ossoff calls on Trump to reverse tariffs, Carter blames Biden for higher prices

ATLANTA — Tucker resident Eddie Baniani considers himself a deal finder. Still, he says, you can’t help but notice grocery prices are going up.

“The price is a little bit high, compared to, for example, last year or two years ago. Some items may be double the price,” Baniani told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke with Elliot on Thursday from Washington, DC, about higher grocery prices and blamed President Donald Trump’s tariffs for the problems.

“Families in Georgia and across the country will be facing substantially higher prices for their Thanksgiving dinners this year,” Ossoff said.

He wants the tariffs removed.

“I am calling on the Trump administration to reverse their catastrophic trade and economic policies that are leading Georgia families into more and more difficult economic straits,” Ossoff said.

“Jon Ossoff wouldn’t know a strong economy if it smacked him in the face,” Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter told Elliot.

Carter, potentially Ossoff’s opponent in the upcoming Senate race, doesn’t blame Trump. He blames former President Joe Biden.

“What we’re suffering from right now are the aftereffects of the Biden-Harris administration. They are the ones who started these price increases, and these pricey increases are going to end with Donald Trump because he is bringing prices down,” Carter said.

Ossoff also blames economic woes on the Republican-controlled Congress cutting the Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies.

