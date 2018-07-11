Organization to distribute free shoes to students in need before new school year

ATLANTA - Some children in metro Atlanta will get new shoes before they head back to school.
The organization Caring 4 Others is collecting shoes for children as part of its annual "No Bare Soles" program.
Channel 2 Action News stopped by the office Tuesday night to see some of the shoes they already have.
The organization's founder told us they expect to give away 3,000 pairs of shoes.
"Everything Caring 4 Others does is new and it's really about uplifting the dignity of people,"
Eslene Richmond-Shockley said.
According to the Caring 4 Others website, with a $20 donation, you can sponsor No Bare Soles and provide a child with a new pair of shoes. Click here to support this annual event.
