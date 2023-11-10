Operation Surprise: Home Depot Foundation partners with non-profits to surprise Atlanta veterans

ATLANTA — Ricky Wilkins told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen it’s like a family, and this is their home.

“Most of us get along pretty good. We look out for each other,” Wilkins said.

He’s a United States Army veteran among the two dozen former military men and women who live at the Quest Communities Veterans Village in Northwest Atlanta.

“I’m an Army vet myself. This is dear to me,” Leonard Adams said.

Adams is the non-profit’s CEO. On Friday, 200 volunteers from The Home Depot arrived.

“No better people to serve than those who have served us and sacrificed so much for our country,” the Home Depot Foundation’s Shannon Gerber said.

It’s called Operation Surprise. Volunteers painted, landscaped, assembled outdoor furniture, and more, giving the village a makeover.

“They’ve given so much to us, and this is a payback. We can’t pay them back enough,” Lisa Jones of the non-profit HouseProud Atlanta said.

Many of the residents of Veterans Village were living on the streets before they moved in. Some struggled with mental illnesses or addictions. The social services they need are provided here.

Wilkins told Channel 2 Action News his home will now be homier than ever.

“They’re doing good for us veterans. I really appreciate it. I want to thank everyone involved coming out to help us. Everybody needs a little help every now and then,” Ricky said.

In 2011 The Home Depot Foundation committed $500 million to veterans’ causes. On Friday the foundation pledged an additional $250 million.

