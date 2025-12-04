One lucky Powerball player wins $1 million from Friday’s drawing

ATLANTA — Powerball players in Georgia have experienced significant wins recently, with a $1 million prize claimed from a ticket purchased at Publix on Campbellton Road in Atlanta during the Dec. 1 drawing.

In addition to the $1 million win, two players secured $50,000 each in the November 29 drawing by matching four white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

These tickets were bought at Murphy USA in Alpharetta and through the Georgia Lottery mobile app by another Alpharetta player.

Earlier, on Nov. 26, two more $50,000 winning tickets were sold. One was purchased at Pure Food Mart in Leesburg, and the other at Lake Food Mart in Morrow.

The excitement continues to build as the next Powerball drawing on December 6 boasts an estimated jackpot of $820 million, making it the eighth largest in the game’s history.

With the upcoming drawing offering a substantial jackpot, Georgia players are eagerly anticipating their chance to win big.

