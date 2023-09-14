Olivia Rodrigo to make stop in Atlanta on upcoming world tour

ATLANTA — One of the biggest pop stars in the United States, Olivia Rodrigo, is making a stop in Atlanta on her upcoming arena world tour.

She will perform at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on July 23, 2024.

Only 20 years old, Rodrigo has already racked up numerous accolades, thanks to her music.

In 2022, she won the award for Best New Artist and the Billboard award for Top Female Artist.

Last week, Rodrigo released her sophomore album, “Guts,” which has remained at or near the top of the charts.

Rodrigo initially got her start on Disney Channel before beginning her music career with her hit debut single “Drivers License” in 2021.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

You can register for tickets by clicking here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘All the single ladies’ and the rest of the BeyHive have arrived to see Beyonce in Atlanta Friday night kicks off the first of three Beyonce concerts for her Renaissance Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

©2023 Cox Media Group