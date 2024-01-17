Officials investigate fire at abandoned Atlanta home on Wednesday morning

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire is on the scene of structure fire in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 8 a.m. at a vacant home on the 600 block of Jett Street. The home was under heavy fire when crews arrived, according to a fire spokesperson.
A defensive fire attack was launched to help extinguish the fire.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officials said there was another fire at this same home a few months back.
No one was injured.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- North Georgia dangerously cold as wind advisory remains in place through Wednesday morning
- Woman found shot in southwest Atlanta home, police say
- 23 books will remain banned by Marietta City School Board after 6-to-1 decision
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group