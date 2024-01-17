Officials investigate fire at abandoned Atlanta home on Wednesday morning

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire is on the scene of structure fire in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 8 a.m. at a vacant home on the 600 block of Jett Street. The home was under heavy fire when crews arrived, according to a fire spokesperson.

A defensive fire attack was launched to help extinguish the fire.

Officials said there was another fire at this same home a few months back.

No one was injured.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

