Officer hurt while working off-duty near Atlanta liquor store

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officer was rushed to the hospital after being injured while working an off-duty job late Friday night.

Atlanta police say they were called to 775 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. just before 11:15 p.m. where they found a 54-year-old man with visible injuries.

Investigators later learned the man was an off-duty FCSO officer working an extra job. The address officers were called to appears to be HN Liquor Store.

Police say he was stable when he was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his current condition.

Investigators say that while working, the officer and a suspect got into an argument that became physical. They did not comment on how he received his injuries.

The officer and suspect’s identities have not been released.

