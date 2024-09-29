NW Atlanta woman describes fridge, couch floating while water rose six feet in home

ATLANTA — Families in Northwest Atlanta’s Hanover West community cleaned out water-logged homes Saturday.

Peachtree and Cross Creeks flooded homes Friday. Rescuers had to use boats to help some families get to higher ground.

Friday night, the water receded enough to allow people to check on their homes.

By Saturday, nearly every homeowner near Bohler Road was cleaning up in some way.

Simone Alting gave Channel 2 Action News reporter Courtney Francisco a tour inside her home to give an idea of what the repair process will include.

“Watch out because it’s slipper,” said as they slowly walked through hallways covered in mud.

“Everything is trashed inside the house,” said Alting. “It’s basically a tear-down.”

Alting said she watched the flood water rise inside her home from upstairs Friday. It peaked at six feet before starting to drop.

“The couches were floating and bumping into the walls,” said Alting. “Imagine the fridge was falling on the side and floating.”

On the walls and curtains, muddy water lines show flood levels.

Her neighbors were in their driveways, dragging damaged furniture to the curbs.

“We will start throwing stuff away. We will have an insurance adjuster out here early next week, contractors out, to start giving us estimates for rebuilding,” said Ryan Kurtz.

Kurtz did not lose as much as others because he raised his home after a 2009 flood and converted the lower level to a garage.

“We did it for this very reason,” said Kurtz. “So, we were able to get everything we cared about up to higher ground in our house.”

“We tried to get everything up,” said Alting. “Computers and everything that was important and small furniture I wanted to keep.”

She said she had to give up when the water became dangerously high.

Cleanup and recovery underway as Hurricane Helene leaves behind trail of damage Water from a raging Peachtree Creek poured into the ground-floor storage area of her house, where Christmas decorations and old furniture are now ruined.

