North Georgia man who bit DEA agent during drug arrest sentenced to 11 years in prison

ATLANTA — DeWayne Allen McGill, a convicted felon from Calhoun, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement officers.

His arrest followed a series of events in March and April 2023, where he was caught with over 300 grams of methamphetamine and resisted arrest by biting two officers.

On March 10, 2023, McGill sold approximately 56 grams of methamphetamine from his apartment in Calhoun. Later, on April 6, 2023, agents tracked him to the Atlanta metro area, where he picked up more methamphetamine in a parking lot.

Law enforcement stopped McGill and discovered over 300 grams of pure methamphetamine in his vehicle.

During the arrest, McGill attempted to flee and bit a DEA special agent and a Calhoun Police detective.

TRENDING STORIES:

A subsequent search of McGill’s apartment revealed additional methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm handgun. As a twice-convicted felon, McGill was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

“Caught red-handed with almost three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, McGill violently—but unsuccessfully—resisted arrest by brave, front-line crimefighters,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “My office will aggressively prosecute anyone who threatens or injures a federal agent.”

“This violent repeat offender thought he could continue to distribute deadly drugs with impunity. This sentencing protects innocent families and shows DEA’s commitment to stopping violent drug traffickers.”

McGill, also known as ‘Domino,’ was found guilty of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, assaulting a federal officer, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

McGill’s 11-year prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release, underscores the commitment of law enforcement to hold violent drug traffickers accountable and protect communities from the dangers of methamphetamine distribution.

©2025 Cox Media Group