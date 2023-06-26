Nonprofits push for more girls in traditionally male-dominated STEM programs

ATLANTA — A group of high school students from the metro Atlanta area and every corner of the country are in Atlanta to break into what has traditionally been a male-dominated business.

Put a power drill in Emerald Yankey’s hand, and she can do anything.

“It can be really intimidating coming into a world like this that is mostly white male-dominated,” Yankey said.

But the high school senior from Gwinnett County is leading the new generation of STEM.

“It’s critically important for our students we work with to see people who look like them, so they know it’s possible,” STE(A)M Truck Executive Director Marsha Francis said.

Nearly four dozen middle and high school girls from all over the country gathered in Midtown Atlanta Monday for a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics learning lab.

“I just learned how to wire a current board with live wires, and how to code an LED light strip,” high school senior Kaiya Dixon said.

Organizers say teaching the girls how to do it themselves makes a difference.

“It’s all the difference. Being hands-on is minds-on,” STEM Next Opportunity Fund Deputy Director Teresa Drew said.

The nonprofits behind this national initiative say the goal is one million more girls in STEM - girls like Yankey.

“A lot of girls of color, especially, we have a lot of obstacles we have to get past. But coming into a community like this where people who look like you are doing these things, it’s really inspiring,” Yankey said. “You should always shoot for the stars because you can make it.”

