Nonprofit to host grocery distribution to feed 200 Atlanta families

ATLANTA — Atlanta area nonprofit Caring For Others is hosting a food distribution and grocery giveaway to help households in need of help feeding their families.

According to the organization, the first 200 families that register will be able to receive a portion of the grocery distribution.

However, the nonprofit also said there are some rules to be able to participate.

Households can register for the event online, ahead of the event at 9 a.m.

In order to qualify, advanced registration is required and you’ll need to bring a state-issued identification. Groceries given out will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to Caring For Others.

The event, which will be held Saturday morning at 3537 Browns Mill Road in Atlanta, will only allow one person to register per household. If someone registers more than once, the registrations will be canceled and your household will be disqualified from participating.

Additionally, the organization said that if you register and then fail to attend the distribution event, you will be disqualified from being part of future Caring For Others events.

