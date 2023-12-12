Nicki Minaj to perform at State Farm Arena in March, ticket presale starts Tuesday

ATLANTA — Hip-Hop star Nicki Minaj has a new album out, and now a set of tour dates have been announced, including one in Atlanta.
Among the stops Minaj will be making for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, she’ll be performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 20, 2024.
Pink Friday 2 is the first album Minaj has released in five years, and echoes the name of her debut album, Pink Friday, released in 2010.
Tickets for the show will open for presale Tuesday at 9 a.m. until Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. through the City Entertainment program.
On Friday, tickets go up for sale on the star’s official site, starting at 9 a.m.
Additional premium and VIP ticket packages will be available on Live Nation’s site, including exclusive merchandise and more.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Murder suspect identified as inmate accused of stabbing YSL co-defendant multiple times
- 52 animals rescued from hoarding and breeding operation in Hall County
- 19-year-old found hiding in storage shed with her dog after traffic stop, Ga. deputies say
A full list dates dates and locations for the Pink Friday 2 tour is below:
- Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
- Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Thu Mar 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
- Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
- Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Thu May 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
- Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wed Jun 05 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- Fri Jun 07 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group