Nicki Minaj to perform at State Farm Arena in March, ticket presale starts Tuesday

ATLANTA — Hip-Hop star Nicki Minaj has a new album out, and now a set of tour dates have been announced, including one in Atlanta.

Among the stops Minaj will be making for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, she’ll be performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 20, 2024.

Pink Friday 2 is the first album Minaj has released in five years, and echoes the name of her debut album, Pink Friday, released in 2010.

Tickets for the show will open for presale Tuesday at 9 a.m. until Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. through the City Entertainment program.

On Friday, tickets go up for sale on the star’s official site, starting at 9 a.m.

Additional premium and VIP ticket packages will be available on Live Nation’s site, including exclusive merchandise and more.

A full list dates dates and locations for the Pink Friday 2 tour is below:

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Thu May 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

