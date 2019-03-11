Nice days ahead but not before a rainy Monday afternoon

ATLANTA - Your umbrellas will get a chance to dry out a bit this week, but not before rain moves through north Georgia this afternoon.
Heavier rain out to our west in Alabama will move into north Georgia later this afternoon.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to show you when the rain will move into your area, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Around 2 p.m. the rain will move into the northwestern part of the state and continue to move southeast, impacting the metro in time for the evening rush hour.
"Generally, it's going to be light to moderate rain," said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said. "We'll see some embedded heavier downpours."
By 7 p.m., the rain will be around Lake Country and moving into middle Georgia.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]
"Our skies will be clearing late this evening and overnight," Nitz said.
Today’s high is expected to be near 70.
On Tuesday, we'll see very few clouds and a lot of sunshine in the forecast. Nitz said we'll have highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the metro.
Severe Weather Team 2 is also tracking out next round of rain, which is expected to move into north Georgia on Thursday.
Showers and storms are back in the forecast for part of Thursday-Friday. I'm tracking the rain live on WSB-TV at noon and 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/x2PYiteNW7— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 11, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}