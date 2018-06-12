New video shows random shooting of father of 6

ATLANTA - Atlanta police hope new surveillance video will lead them to the man who fired several shots, hitting a pickup truck along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta last week.
That driver, a father of 6, was hit in in the head and is now in critical condition.
We're talking to her about his recovery and how his shooting injury is impacting their family of 6, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Investigators said it started when three men were seen arguing. Two went into a store while the third stayed outside and drew a gun.
Authorities aren’t sure if the gunman fired the gun for warning shots or for intimidation, but one bullet hit Tobias Thomas in the head.
His pregnant fiancée said he's recovering in the hospital but is struggling with his speech.
