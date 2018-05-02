New subpoena in City Hall bribery investigation

ATLANTA - Federal prosecutors investigating corruption at Atlanta City Hall issued a new subpoena to the city seeking records for the husband of a top aide to former Mayor Kasim Reed.
The subpoena, dated April 23, seeks employment, personnel and ethics records since 2010 for DeAnthony Parks, a code enforcement officer and the husband of Katrina Taylor Parks, who served as deputy chief of staff under Reed.
[SPECIAL SECTION: The Atlanta City Hall Investigation]
Last month, the feds sought records related to Katrina Taylor Parks, including her personnel records, financial disclosure and ethics statements, and any communication between Parks and the man behind FOGFUELS, a company that purported to turn grease into fuel that won a city of Atlanta contract in 2012. The principal behind FOG, Paul Marshall, pleaded guilty to a sole count of wire fraud last year.
Parks went on medical leave April 17.
The subpoena for DeAnthony Parks’ records also seek documents detailing city compensation and any records of Parks working as a city contractor.
“I understand that there is a situation going on,” Parks told Channel 2 Action News. “I respects process. I have engaged legal counsel and I will cooperate accordingly. I’ve never had a contract with the City of Atlanta – period.”
Federal prosecutors so far have claimed guilty pleas from two contractors and the city’s former chief purchasing officer in connection to the bribery scandal. Mitzi Bickers, a former city director of human services and a political consultant that helped Reed win the mayor’s race in 2009, was indicted in April for conspiring to accept bribes to help contractors win city business.
Staff writer Dan Klepal contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
