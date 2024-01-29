New proposal would allow Atlanta bars to stay open longer on more holidays

ATLANTA — An Atlanta City Council committee will discuss a proposal to allow bars to stay open longer on more holidays.

Under the proposal, bars would have the option to stay open longer on Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth until 2:30 a.m. on Sunday night if those holidays fall on a Monday. An earlier bill extended hours of other holidays but did not include them.

The legislation is expected to help businesses that were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. This resolution is sponsored by Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites.

The Public Safety Committee meeting will begin around 1 p.m. on Monday.

This isn’t the first alcohol hours extension that Waites has pushed for. Back in November, Channel 2 Action News told you about her proposal to keep bars open later.

The proposal also included an increase to the licensing fee for alcohol to help pay for more police presence and security cameras to try and prevent an increase in crime.

“We don’t want to do anything that has a negative impact on crime. Here is the reality, if you are someone engaged in bad behavior, I don’t believe at 2:30 you are going to stop,” Waites told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

