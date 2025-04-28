New GA Special Education PTSA meets in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A new parent-teacher-student association is now chartered in the state. This one is focused on special education, and it’s the first in Georgia.

On Sunday, dozens of parents met at The LOLA on North Avenue in Atlanta to elect the first board of this PTSA.

Parents said the support is needed, especially now with a lot of uncertainty surrounding education funding cuts.

“It’s just everybody’s speculation, but with that speculation comes education and training, comes the mindfulness of if this could be coming, what can we do now outside of panicking. The concrete things we can do, is know the law,” Lola Green PTSA president said.

The association began with a group of moms who have students with different abilities in Fulton County Schools.

