New effort to change the way law enforcement is compensated when injured in line of duty

ATLANTA — There’s a new effort to change the way law enforcement officers and deputies are compensated when they’re injured in the line of duty.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne spoke exclusively to a Henry County Sheriff’s Corporal who was shot in the line of duty and said he’s paying a price for his sacrifice.

He estimates he’s lost $10,000 so far including lost overtime and part-time jobs, and his wife has lost about $7,000 in pay so she could care for him.

He said he hopes in the future that other officers won’t have to pay such a price.

“It does feel that you nearly lose your life in a critical incident and you are penalized,” Cpl. Daniel Podsiadly said.

Podsiadly is a Corporal and K9 handler with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

He said after he went down July 16 from a gunshot fired in ambush by Andre Longmore, the suspect in four murders in Hampton the day before, his expenses went up, but his income went down once he went off his regular salary and onto worker’s comp - about 30 - 40% down.”

I was shot in the lower back,” Podsiadly said. “The bullet went through and cracked my pelvis and then ricocheted into my abdomen to where it struck my colon twice. There is shrapnel still in my muscle.”

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said, “We’re trying to think of how will they pay bills during the challenging time frames in their lives.”

Scandrett said a crowd of law enforcement executives from his department and a number of others gathered to support a call for legislation to ensure officers and deputies seriously injured in the line of duty in the future won’t be financially penalized for their sacrifice.

The crowd included Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown, who is also the President of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.

“It’s time for an officer to heal without worrying about whether he or she can make it to the next day financially,” Brown said.

Georgia State Senator Emanuel Jones said he’ll sponsor a bill to require the state worker’s comp board to change its policies to allow officers and deputies who suffer catastrophic injuries in the line of duty to continue to receive 100 percent of their pay during recovery and rehabilitation.

He expects bipartisan support.

Podsiadly, who said his family finances worsened when his wife took a month or more off without pay to care for him, said his experience led to a profound shake-up in his faith life - a realization of what’s important.

“Something just happened that clicked I guess with me that I really just need to start living my life in accordance with what the Bible says and that is still ever true today,” Podsiadly said.

“The man upstairs took care of you that day?” Winne asked.

“Yes sir, yes sir absolutely,” Podsiadly responded.

He said he hopes his story leads to a profound change in how other men and women in law enforcement are treated when injured in the line of duty.

“It’s been a difficult situation but my wife and I are making it thanks to family, friends, and the community. It’s been a great outpouring,” he said.

Podsiadly indicated that to supplement what’s been lost in salary, he has to use accrued sick and vacation time and he has some vacation time left, but very little sick time.

As to whether or not there is opposition to such a bill on financial or other grounds, Winne reached out to a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office who responded “We’re unable to comment on proposed or pending legislation.”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO Foundation are sponsoring a charity golf tournament on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club in Hampton to raise money for Cpl. Posiadly and his family. To register visit HCSOfoundation.org.

