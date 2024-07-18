ATLANTA — A new baby gorilla is coming to Zoo Atlanta.

Kambera, a 25-year-old western Iowland gorilla at Zoo Atlanta is expecting an infant. The baby will be the second child of Willie B. Jr.

The pregnancy was first detected in April, according to zoo officials.

The baby is expected to be born between mid-November and mid-December.

The zoo said Kambera has gotten to look at the behavior of Shalia, the mother of Willie B. Jr.’s other child. The zoo said it hopes these observations will add to her maternal skills when the baby is born.

The pairing of Willie B. Jr and Kambera was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Gorilla Species Survival Plan, which works to keep a diverse gorilla population for future generations.

“We are thrilled to announce Kambera’s pregnancy,” said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “Not only will this infant make an individual contribution to the long-term viability of a critically endangered species, but having two youngsters so close in age in the same troop will be a special joy.”

This species of gorilla has reduced in population in recent years due to habitat loss, poaching, illegal hunting and disease, according to the zoo.

Willie B. Jr. is the third offspring and only son of the Zoo’s most famous gorilla, the legendary late Willie B who first came to the zoo in 1961.

