New Atlanta 911 system works more like Uber

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is showing off its new, faster 911 system.

APD says the new system gives call-takers more accurate, complete information, which speeds up response times.

The system went into effect in May and officials said it has already delivered faster, more efficient life-saving assistance to people who have called 911.

One of the new features is that callers can choose to give the 911 operator video access to their phone.

The new location technology is similar to what apps like Uber use to find your location.

“I could see that there were injuries because I could see that the airbags had deployed and the guy was holding his shoulder so I was able to get the information over a little quicker,” 911 call taker Teneria Gilstrap said.

