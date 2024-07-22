New AI tools changing job searching process

Searching for a job takes a different skill set in the world of artificial intelligence.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer looked into the changes you may need to use artificial intelligence to your advantage.

People talk about artificial intelligence taking jobs, but AI can help you find one, too.

With LinkedIn’s new artificial intelligence options, instead of searching “tech jobs Atlanta,” you can search “find me a remote tech job that pays at least $80,000 a year in Atlanta.”

AI tools can help with research on job types, identifying transferable skills, and editing your materials. Just make sure you put a human touch on the final draft.

“Yeah yeah, let’s let’s face it, the days of creating a resume has been embellished over the years, we know and then again with Chat GPT and with AI, you can go out and have a resume created. I think many people that are interviewing, realize that,” Georgia State Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said.

Thompson says it’s critical to get past the computer gate-keepers and to find the people through job fairs, connections, or HR offices.

“They’re really looking for individuals that have strong communication skills that have a commitment to learn, and they can collaborate with others,” Thompson said.

Thompson said it is important for job candidates to have practice with interviewing, whether in person or over Zoom.

“So understanding how to answer questions, scenario questions, more and more people interview you. They say, Tell me about a time when so be prepared before you go into that interview,” Thompson said.

