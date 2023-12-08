Hall of Famer Charles Barkley’s vodka to be sold at Atlanta Hawks games

ATLANTA — NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley’s vodka will be sold at Atlanta Hawks games.

Redmont Vodka, which Barkley founded in 2014, will be available outside sections 104 and 105 at State Farm Arena.

Barkley, who is a two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, is an analyst for NBA on TNT, which has its studio in Atlanta.

The vodka will be available starting on Monday when the Hawks host the Denver Nuggets.

“I’m thrilled to team up with the Hawks and State Farm Arena and bring some of Alabama in Redmont Vodka to basketball fans and concertgoers here in Atlanta,” said Barkley. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to combine my passion for the game, having fun and two of my favorite Southern cities.”

For more information on this partnership and the Redmont Vodka Bar, visit Hawks.com.

Metro Atlanta could soon become the home for US Soccer

