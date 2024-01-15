Mural on East Lake Publix honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy

ATLANTA — The Publix East Lake Store (2235 Glenwood Avenue in Atlanta) features a large mural on the side of their store they say honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his profound legacy.

A spokesperson for the company said they want to highlight Atlanta locals who carry forward the torch of Dr. King’s ideals.

The mural was painted by Atlanta artist N. Carlos J.

“We partnered with Carlos not only because he expertly weaves powerful themes throughout his art, but also because of his passion for inspiring others and bringing people together,” a spokesperson for Publix said in a statement.

