Mural on East Lake Publix honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy

ATLANTA — The Publix East Lake Store (2235 Glenwood Avenue in Atlanta) features a large mural on the side of their store they say honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his profound legacy.
A spokesperson for the company said they want to highlight Atlanta locals who carry forward the torch of Dr. King’s ideals.
The mural was painted by Atlanta artist N. Carlos J.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“We partnered with Carlos not only because he expertly weaves powerful themes throughout his art, but also because of his passion for inspiring others and bringing people together,” a spokesperson for Publix said in a statement.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Winter storm warning, winter weather advisory issued for several north Ga. counties
- Fulton County DA Fani Willis speaks for the 1st time after allegations of Special Prosecutor affair
- Argument over missing food from McDonald’s order led to woman’s shooting death, warrants say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group