Multicounty chase ends in four-vehicle crash along Peachtree Road in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Clayton County deputies have a man in custody after a multicounty chase that ended up in a crash along Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that his office was alerted to a shooting suspect out of Henry County who fled from a shooting and was heading toward Clayton County.

Clayton County deputies were able to follow the vehicle once it got into their county and tried to pull it over.

The car then sped away. Sheriff Allen said the driver hit another vehicle in the area of C.W. Grant Parkway but kept going.

The sheriff said Clayton deputies tried a PIT maneuver on the driver, but it was unsuccessful.

Sheriff Allen said the driver then made it to Peachtree Road, where the driver crashed into another three vehicles, ending the chase.

Allen said the people in the vehicles were OK and not seriously injured.

The driver has been taken into custody. Allen did not say what charges the driver may be facing.

