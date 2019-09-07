  • Multiple crashes shut down northbound lanes of downtown connector

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - All northbound lanes of the downtown connector are shut down as emergency crews clean up multiple car crashes.

    The crashes happened just before 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75/I-85 at 14th Street. 

    Atlanta police say a woman possibly lost both feet in one of the wrecks. All other victims are complaining of minor injuries. 

