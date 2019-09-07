Multiple crashes shut down northbound lanes of downtown connector

ATLANTA - All northbound lanes of the downtown connector are shut down as emergency crews clean up multiple car crashes.
The crashes happened just before 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75/I-85 at 14th Street.
Atlanta police say a woman possibly lost both feet in one of the wrecks. All other victims are complaining of minor injuries.
Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest updates on this developing story.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Downtown Connector: I-75/85/nb at the 14 St Bridge, 3 car crash causing delays blocking a center lane...#ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/0doPDE5AEm— Mike Boozer (@MikeBoozer_WSB) September 7, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
