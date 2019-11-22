  • Mother says son, 10, threatened with knife by bully at school

    By: Justin Wilfon

    ATLANTA - A metro mother says her child’s school didn’t do enough to stop a bully from threatening her 10-year-old son with a knife. 

    The mother told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that the incident happened last Friday at the Kindezi School in midtown. 

    “I was terrified. Just shaking, nervous,” the mother said.

