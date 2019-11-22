Mother says son, 10, threatened with knife by bully at school

ATLANTA - A metro mother says her child’s school didn’t do enough to stop a bully from threatening her 10-year-old son with a knife.
The mother told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that the incident happened last Friday at the Kindezi School in midtown.
“I was terrified. Just shaking, nervous,” the mother said.
