Mother rents home, only to find someone else was already living there

ATLANTA - A mother with several children is afraid they will soon be homeless after she fell victim to a rental scam.
She showed Channel 2’s Michael Seiden the receipts for more $1,000 she sent in money orders for a house in southwest Atlanta.
But she told us someone else was living there when she showed up to move in over the weekend. The mother read us the text messages from the suspected scammer.
"He says, 'I will be there soon, OK? I have called the cops. They are on the way, coming to see, to get that bleep out of my house,’” the mother said.
We're finding out what she plans to do with just days until she has to be out of the house she's currently renting, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
