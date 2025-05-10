Mother, filled with grief, joins loved ones as they honor 10-year-old girl killed by fallen tree

ATLANTA — Family and community members gathered Friday to honor the life of 10-year-old A’erica Dixon after she was killed when a tree fell on her family’s home in southwest Atlanta.

Tears, songs, and balloons filled the skies over a park in Vine City to mourn A’erica.

A’erica’s mother, Santice Dixon, spoke publicly for the first time since her daughter’s death.

“The biggest fear as a parent is to be somewhere and not be able to save your child. I tried,” she told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

The grieving mother shared more about her little girl, whom she affectionately called Tink.

“A’erica was one of a kind,” Santice said. “One thing about A’erica, she loved family, and she brought all of us together as one.”

Family members said A’erica was sleeping with her grandmother when the tree came crashing through their home.

Her grandmother, Pricilla Dixon, remains hospitalized at Grady Hospital with a broken pelvis and a paralyzed right leg.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family to support Priscilla and her medical costs.

A’erica’s funeral is planned for May 24.

