Mother arrested, charged with second-degree murder in the death of her infant child, APD says

ATLANTA — A mother is in custody at the Fulton County jail after she allegedly drunkenly slept, suffocating her infant child, Atlanta police say.

Decharae Key, 28, called 911 on Nov. 25 after noticing her infant child was unresponsive. When police arrived, she told them she was asleep in bed with her child and when she woke up, she noticed the child was not breathing.

The infant was taken to High Spalding Hospital where she died.

On Dec. 2, an APD officer took Key, as well as her mother and father back to her apartment, the police report said.

Key wanted to show an APD investigator text messages and video from her and her child’s father, identified in the police report as Lashun Wright Lewis. She then gave her personal phone to the investigator voluntarily, so that he could give phone to the lead detective on her case.

Her phone was given to a homicide detective working the case.

On Dec. 11, Key arrived to APD headquarters under the impression she would be given her phone back from investigators, however, she was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Key is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault and reckless conduct. Investigators determined the death of the toddler was due to Key being under the influence of alcohol.

She was denied bond in her initial appearance before Judge Robert Wolf, Fulton County court records show. Key’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 3.

