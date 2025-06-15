Morehouse College mourns passing of longtime coach

ATLANTA — The Morehouse College community is mourning the death of a dedicated alumnus and longtime supporter of the Maroon Tiger athletic program.

Thomas J. Wells, from the class of 1974, served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Morehouse Track & Field team for over three decades.

When he was a student, he competed in football, discus, and javelin at the college.

He served as a Center Director for the City of Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation from 1973 to 1998.

“I personally thank him for the guidance and encouragement he gave me over the years. His friendship was a gift, and his counsel was always rooted in wisdom and integrity. Thomas J. Wells was the kind of man who made Atlanta better simply by being in it,” Atlanta City Council member Julian Bond said.

