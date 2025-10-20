Midtown Atlanta road temporarily closed Monday

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Transportation will temporarily close a portion of 6th Street NE from West Peachtree Street NW to Cypress Street NE on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to accommodate building maintenance activities at 30 5th Street NE.

The closure will affect traffic flow in the area, and detours have been established to guide drivers around the affected section of 6th Street NE. Enforcement officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control during the closure.

Detours will be in effect to get around the closure.

Sidewalks along 6th Street NE will not be accessible during the closure, and enforcement officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

Questions and concerns related to the closure can be directed to the Atlanta Department of Transportation at atldot@atlantaga.gov.

