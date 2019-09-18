Atlanta school evacuated after several students report breathing problems

ATLANTA - Officials have evacuated KIPP Ways Academy in Atlanta after some students reported breathing problems Wednesday.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the school, where the Atlanta Fire Department is evaluating the situation.
Officials originally responded to reports of a natural gas leak, but have not determined what caused the students to be in distress. The air quality has been determined to be safe, officials said.
So far, no children have been taken to the hospital but around 10 children were evaluated from the primary and middle schools.
Students were cleared to reenter the building around 2 p.m.
We are working to learn more about what led to the children reporting respiratory problems, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
