Metro person $10,000 richer with winning Mega Millions ticket

ATLANTA — While it may not have been the $560 million jackpot, someone in metro Atlanta woke up Wednesday $10,000 richer.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the $10,000 winning ticket was sold via the Georgia Lottery app and the winner was in the Sandy Springs area.

A single ticket in Illinois won the $560 million jackpot. If the person opts for the cash option, they will see a $264 million lump sum after state and local taxes.

There were two second-tier winners who matched five white numbers and received $1 million each. One ticket was sold in California while the other one was purchased in Maryland.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million, with the next drawing on Friday.

