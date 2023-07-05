Metro Atlanta woman says being a pitmaster ‘isn’t a man’s job’

ATLANTA — Angie Harris told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that some people have no idea who is behind the taste at a southwest Atlanta BBQ restaurant.

“Yeah. It feels good to surprise them. Yes, it does,” Harris said.

Harris is the pitmaster at Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Southwest Atlanta. Being a pitmaster is one of the most important roles when it comes to cooking ribs. But the pit has traditionally been a place where you don’t see as many women.

“Predominantly male. Pitmaster. She is kind of breaking the mold a little bit,” Rodney Scott’s Chef Chris Dague said.

“Miss Angie” as she is called actually learned everything she knows about barbecue from a couple of gents. Her grandfathers. But the granddaughter is making a name for herself. Rodney Scott’s BBQ has a tradition of female pitmasters.

“A man’s job? Oh no. It’s not a man’s job,” Harris exclaimed.

And she can prove it.

“Oh, it just makes me feel so good! It swells my head up. I don’t hear any complaints. Everybody is eating it. I’m seeing rib bones come back like they just sucked it dry,” Harris laughed.

