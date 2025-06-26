Metro Atlanta middle schoolers get deep dive into semiconductors

ATLANTA — Sixth grader Jason Coffey is one busy future scientist.

“We did Snap Circuits, we built a video game controller, and we launched rockets,” Coffey said.

And that was all before noon on Thursday.

It was part of a Chip Camp at Atlanta Metropolitan State College, where local kids took a deep dive into semiconductors.

“They’re in our smartphones, in some refrigerators, in cars, and all their gaming devices,” Dr. Marsha Francis told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen. “So it’s connecting kids to things they already touch, but helping them understand what’s actually inside.”

Francis is the Executive Director of STE(A)M Truck.

The local nonprofit teamed up with Micron Technologies to hold the high tech summer school.

“It was just like a classroom. I was making new friends,” seventh grader Nevaeh Thomas told Channel 2 Action News.

They even summoned a car that drives itself. Coffey was hooked.

“It was very fun. I hope we can do it again some day,” Coffey said.

Maybe every day. His future could very well be up in space.

STE(A)M Truck will hold another camp next month, which will expose middle schoolers to urban design and agriculture technology.

