Metro academy program aims to help boys put their lives on the right path

ATLANTA — Moms and dads who want help saving their sons will come together inside Atlanta City Hall on Saturday for a unique program that helps keep young boys on the right path.

When Erica Miles reached out to Next Level Boys Academy, she wanted help getting her son back on track.

“I felt like he was kind of borderline stepping in the wrong direction,” Miles said.

What she got was much more.

Academy founder Gary Davis is a straight shooter whose mission is to “save our sons.”

For him, the academy is ministry, especially its diversion program, where instead of jail, kids go from court to a 12-month curriculum that gives them life skills, support, and community.

“It all starts with the young man that’s directly in front of you,” Davis said.

Since starting the academy in 2009, Davis has mentored more than 3,000 boys and young men every Saturday, hosting workshops like Saturday’s around metro Atlanta.

Davis also works with Moms Raising Sons, and boys who have never been in trouble, like Miles’ youngest son, who went from quiet to confident, even starting his own business with help from Next Level Academy.

“Now he opens up. He talks to me about how school is going and his friends, and how he feels,” Miles said.

The academy hosts three mentor sessions a week. On Saturday, families are invited to a special session inside City Hall.

“Every time you make a difference in one man’s life, that’s generations,” Davis said.

To learn more about Next Level Boys Academy, CLICK HERE.,

