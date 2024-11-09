Meet this ‘hero dog’ that has won a big reward for his bravery and achievements

ATLANTA — One special bloodhound is being honored for being a very good boy.

Bo, from North Carolina, was just crowned the winner of the 14th annual American Humane Hero Dog Award.

The nationwide competition recognizes standout dogs in five categories. Bo was the finalist in the law enforcement and first responder category.

Bo has been part of the Gastonia Police Department since April 2023.

According to the awards organization, some of his achievements include locating an 11-year-old child who has autism who disappeared as well as helping locate an elderly dementia patient.

Bo also helped track “down robbery suspects despite heavy scent contamination, leading to their capture.”

Bo and the other four finalists will be honored at an awards show hosted by Christie Brinkley and Carson Kressley early next year.

The competition’s other four categories are therapy dogs, military dogs, emerging hero and shelter dogs, and service and guide or hearing dogs.

