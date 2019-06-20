ATLANTA - Officials say a metro Atlanta resident contracted measles on a trip overseas.
The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the case Thursday and said the resident was unvaccinated.
This is the 7th confirmed case of measles in Georgia in 2019.
Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, a rash of tiny red spots and cold-like symptoms.
The DPH is notifying people who may have been exposed to the virus.
