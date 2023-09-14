Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament raises more than $150,000 in scholarships

ATLANTA — More than a hundred golfers teed it up for a good cause at Browns Mill Golf Course on Wednesday.

That’s where Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosted the 2023 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament.

It raises money for scholarships awarded to promising Atlanta high school students.

“We’re just thankful for these golfers and these sponsors because we have a good time golfing but we’re really doing it for scholarships,” Dickens said.

Dickens says 125 students are benefitting from the scholarship program this semester.

Channel 2 Action News checked in with the mayor’s office and found out the tournament raised $157,000 with money still coming in.

